RRb Group D Exam: Recruitment Process Explained

RRBs will conduct PET for candidates who qualify Group D CBT

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs have been conducting Group D exam since September 17, 2018. As per the data released by Railway Ministry, on an average 3-4 lakh candidates are appearing in the RRB Group D exam on every scheduled date and the average attendance has been 60 per cent. The RRB Group D exam is being held at over 400 exam centres which are located across India.

RRB Group D exams were scheduled till October 26 and with a gap of two days began again on October 29, 2018. The admit cards for exams scheduled till November 3, 2018 will be available for download today.

RRB Group D Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RRB Website (direct links here).

Step two: Click on the exam details link.

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

RRB Group D exams will be over in December. After the CBT is over, the preliminary answer key and objection tracker will be released. For selection to Group D posts, the selection process involves a CBT which is ongoing, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test, and the final round of document verification.

Overall, 1.89 crore candidates are expected to appear for the Group D CBT. The number of vacancies for which this huge number of candidates is competing is 62907. After the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET two times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs. PET is qualifying in nature.

