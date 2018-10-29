RRB Group D Admit Card Download Links, Instruction,And Exam Rules

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: RRB Group D CBT exam starts again from today. The Group D exams will be held till December 17, 2018. For selection to group D posts, candidates will have to appear in the CBT first. Those who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). After PET, RRBs will hold a Document Verification round and final recruitment to Group D posts is subject to Document Verification.

The RRB Group D admit cards for exam scheduled in next four days is available for download on the official RRB website.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RRB Website (direct links here).

Step two: Click on the exam details link.

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

On the day of the exam, candidates have to carry a valid photo id proof along with their RRB Group D admit card. There are certain other items which are prohibited at the RRB exam centre such as mobile phones, pager, watches, bluetooth enabled devices, calculators and metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc.

RRBs have also repeatedly requested candidates not to apply henna on left thumb to avoid any difficulty in registration.

RRB Group D candidates must also keep in mind that the Group D e-call letter does not have Self Declaration paragraph. The paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam and candidate should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.

