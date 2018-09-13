The Board will release admit card for other dates 4 days prior to the allocated RRB Group D exam date.

RRB has started to release the Group D admit card today. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has today released the admit card for examinations scheduled for September 17. From now onwards, the Board will release admit card for other dates 4 days prior to the allocated RRB Group D exam date. RRB said in a latest announcement that the exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates of RRB Group D or Level 1 posts not scheduled till October 16, 2018 will be made available on September 20, 2018.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Follow These Important Rules During Exam

Candidates have to report well in Time. Candidates will not be allowed after gate closure time.

Candidates must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the RRB Group D admit card. According to RRB, candidates coming with PHOTOCOPY/XEROX OF PHOTO ID will not be allowed for the exam.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, pager, watches, bluetooth enabled devices, calculators and metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the Test Centre.

"Do not apply Mehandi/Henna on Left Thumb to avoid difficulties in registration," said the notification from RRB.

The e-call letter is not having Self Declaration paragraph. The paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam and candidate should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.

After selecting the option for a question in the exam, candidates must click SAVE and NEXT to save their answer. Unsaved answers will not be taken for evaluation.

Indulging in any type of malpractice /unfair means / misbehaviour / indiscipline /impersonation at the examination venue will lead to disqualification in the exam and debarment from all future RRB Examinations & Appointment in Railways.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Exam timing



RRB Group D exam reporting time

