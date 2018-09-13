RRB Group D Admit Card: 10 Things To Do After Downloading Call Letter

RRB Group D Admit Card: RRB released the Group D admit card for the exam scheduled on September 17, 2018. Candidates were informed on their registered phone number and email id about the release of the admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded by logging into the Regional RRB Websites.

The Regional RRB websites where you can download your admit cards from are:

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Group D Admit Card: 10 Things To Do After You Download Your Call Letter?

1. After you download your RRB Group D admit card, make sure that you check all the details mentioned carefully.

2. Make sure that the details mentioned on the RRB admit card match what you had provided in your application form.

3. Check your Photograph and Signature. Both should be correct and clearly visible.

4. If any of the details mentioned on the admit card is incorrect, contact the RRB helpdesk immediately.

5. Check your RRB Group D exam centre and verify the location. If your exam centre is located in a city other than your home city, then you must immediately check the location using google maps. If exam centre is difficult to locate by the address, then use the landmark mentioned. Your exam centre will be closer to the landmark mentioned.

6. If you have to travel to a different city to appear for the RRB Group D exam, you should look for convenient and shortest route for traveling and make necessary arrangements.

7. It is prudent to reach exam city, if it is other than the home city, at least a day before and visit the exam centre beforehand. Those who have been allotted RRB exam centre in their home city, should also visit the exam centre prior to the exam in order to not be late on the day of the examination.

8. Check the travel routes to your exam centre for any usual traffic delays.

9. Once you have sorted your travel plans for the exam centre, prepare for the RRB exam day. Items such as Mobile Phone, Pager, Watches, Bluetooth Enabled Devices, Calculator, Metalic Wears, Bangles, Belts, Bracelets etc. are banned. So amke sure you do not carry any of these to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

10. Last but not the least, take a look at the RRB Group D mock test and revise everything that you have prepared so far. Good Luck!

