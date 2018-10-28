RRB Group D Admit Card Download 2018: Use These Direct Railway Recruitment Board Links

RRB Group D Admit Card Download 2018: Direct Railway Recruitment Board Links

RRB Group D admit card for the exams scheduled till next five days are available now on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs. The Board, the official recruitment agency of Indian Railways, is currently embarked on one of the largest employment drive for the recruitment of points man, helper, gateman, track maintainer and porter positions from the beginning of this year for which the recruitment exam started on September 17, 2018. As per the information available on the official websites of RRBs, the RRB Group D exam details for the shifts scheduled till December 17, 2018 are released now. However, the RRB Group D admit card will only be released 4 days prior to the scheduled exam date.

The recruitment test for the RRB Group D jobs will be held as a CBT or Computer-Based Test. The CBTs will be held in various centres in different shifts on the examination days. The Group D examinations will be conducted in dedicated examination centres having special infrastructure facilities like CCTV Cameras, PCs and server with specific requirement of hardware and software etc. so that examination can be conducted trouble free and without any malpractice, said a press release from RRB Kolkata earlier.

The candidates will need their user ID (registration number) and user password (date of birth) for RRB Group D admit card download.

Click on the respective link of the RRBs you have applied to for RRB Group D exam admit card 2018 download:

