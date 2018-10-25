RRB Group D Admit Card For October 29 Exam; Updates On CBT, Exam Pattern

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs will conduct Group D exams till October 26, 2018. The exams will re-start form October 29, 2018. The RRB Group D admit cards for October 29 exam will be available for download from today. Candidates whose RRB Group D exams are scheduled on October 29 will be able to download their hall tickets using their user id and date of birth. The RRB Group D exam is being conducted in Computer-based mode.

There are four sections in the RRB Group D CBT. The four sections are Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

There are a total 100 questions in RRB Group D CBT for which the allotted duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe).

The Mathematics section has 25 questions, General Intelligence and Reasoning section has 20 questions, General Science section has 25 questions, and General Awareness and Current Affairs section has 20 questions.

There is also negative marking and 1/3rd of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Marks will be normalized in CBT.

The minimum percentage of marks required to qualify in RRB Group D CBT in various categories is: UR - 40%, OBC- 30%, SC- 30%, ST - 30%. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Those who qualify in RRB Group D CBT and then in RRB Group D PET will be called for Document Verification(DV). Final selection list will be released only after document verification process is over.

Click here for more Jobs News