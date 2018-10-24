RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 Latest Update; RRB ALP Technician Result Soon

RRB Group D 2018: RRBs have been conducting Group D CBT since September 17, 2018. RRBs had announced Group C and Group D vacancies in January this year. The exam for Group C posts was concluded on September 4 and the result for the first CBT is expected soon. Now, RRBs are conducting CBT for Group D posts. The CBT for Group D posts will go on till December 17, 2018.

RRBs recently released the exam city and date details for candidates whose exams are scheduled from October 29 till December 17, 2018.

The admit cards for each exam date is released four days prior to the exam. The RRB Group D admit cards can be downloaded from the official RRB websites.

RRB Group D Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RRB website. (Direct link here)

Step two: Click on the link provided to downlaod e-call letter.

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Remember that admit cards or hall tickets will be available only four days before the exam. Candidates whose exams are not scheduled in the next four days can only check their exam date and exam city allotted to them.

After the Group D CBT, candidates who qualify in the C BT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test.

