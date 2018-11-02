RRB ALP Technician First CBT Result Announced For Over 36 Lakh Candidates

RRB ALP Result 2018: RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT result declaration has begun. The result will be released on respective RRB websites. So far the result has been released by RRB Thiruvananthapuram. The result is available in pdf form. candidates can download the result pdf and check for their roll number in the said pdf. Those who qualify the first stage CBT will have to appear for the second stage CBT.

RRB ALP Technician First Stage CBT Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the respective RRb website.

Step two: Click on the link given for RRB ALP CBT result.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number in the pdf.

The result notification available on the RRB Thiruvananthapuram websites says, " candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) as per their merit and post preferences. The Roll Numbers are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit."

The second stage CBT for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment is scheduled on from 12.12.2018 to 14.12.2018. All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through official websites of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to examination date.