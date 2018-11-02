Railway ALP, Technician Exam: Cut Off/ Pass Mark Criteria

RRB ALP Result 2018 Cut Off Marks In Detail

Two important criteria will decide the RRB ALP, technician result. The ALP, technician result will decide the candidature for the next stage exam. For Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment, qualified candidates shall have to appear for another computer based test and aptitude test. The RRB second CBT is scheduled to be held from November 19 (tentatively), will consist of questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering and General Awareness on Current Affairs. The exam will also have a trade specific paper, the pass mark in which will be 35% of the total marks. RRBs will release admit cards for ALP, technician second CBT immediately after the results are out.

RRB ALP Result Soon: What's Next?

RRB ALP, Technician Exam: Cut Off/ Pass Mark Criteria

The ALP, technician exam carried a total of 75 questions. Pass marks to qualify the exam are 40% for candidates belonging to unreserved category. 30% each for SC and OBC category and 25% for ST category.

RRB ALP, Technician Second CBT Exam Details

RRB ALP, Technician Exam: Criteria For Shortlisting Candidates

RRB wise shortlisting of candidates for Second Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 15 times (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) the updated vacancies for that RRB. The short listing for Second Stage CBT will be based on the merit of candidates in First Stage CBT. The RRB wise short listed candidates for Second Stage CBT shall be advised through the websites of RRBs as well as personal communication to the registered mobile number and email to download their e call letter for appearing in the Second Stage CBT.

