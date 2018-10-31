Download ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Admit Card From Respective Zone Websites: RRBs

RRB Admit Card: Download ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Admit Card From Respective RRB Websites

With the confirmation of RRB ALP, technician result date, candidates have already started their preparation for the second stage exam. The exam scheduled to be held from November 19, will comprise of questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering and General Awareness on Current Affairs. The exam will also have a trade specific paper, the pass mark in which will be 35% of the total marks. RRB ALP second CBT admit card will be available immediately after the results are out.

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: Direct Links To Check Your Scores

Unlike the first exam, for the second exam the admit cards will be available under respective zones. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official websites of their respective RRB websites under which they have applied for ALP, technician recruitment.

RRB ALP Technician Exam: Check Syllabus Here

In the first exam, there was a single candidate login similar for all the RRBs. However for the second exam candidates shall have to login to their respective RRB official websites.

Railway ALP, Technician 2nd CBT: Know Exam Pattern

Candidates have to download the admit card using their registration ID and date of birth. Candidates will be intimated about the admit card date on the registered mobile number and email as well.

So far, RRBs have not announced the admit card date. However it will begin immediately after the first CBT results are out. The second CBT is likely to begin on November 19, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News