RRB ALp Technician Second Stage Date Confirmed

RRB ALP Technician Second CBT: RRBs released ALP Technician first stage CBT result today. With the result declaration the countdown has begun for the second stage CBT for recruitment of ALP and Technicians. The RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be conducted in December. Candidates who have qualified in the first stage CBT are only provisionally selected and will have to appear for second stage CBT.

RRB ALP Technician Second Stage CBT will be conducted from December 12, 2018 to December 14, 2018. The exam day and city details will be released 10 days prior to the exam.

All candidates who have been provisionally selected for the RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be informed via official websites of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation.

The e-call letters for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be available for download four days prior to the exam.

Candidates who are due to appear for the second stag CBT can check trade-wise syllabus for RRB ALP Technician second CBT on the official RRB websites.

Candidates are advised to keep checking official RRB websites for any subsequent updates on the exam dates or selection process.

Meanwhile, RRB ALP result is available. Candidates will be able to check their individual scores from November 2, 2018 11:00 pm till December 11, 2018 11:55 pm.

