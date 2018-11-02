RRB ALP Technician First Stage CBT Result Announced: How To Check

RRB ALP Technician First Stage CBT Result Announced

RRB ALP Result 2018:RRBs have released the result for first stage CBT conducted for recruitment of ALP and Technicians. The first stage CBT was conducted till September 4, 2018. Candidates who have qualified in the first stage CBT will now have to appear in the second stage CBT. The second stage CBT will be conducted in December. Along with the qualifying status of candidates for second stage CBT, RRBs have also released the individual scores and cut off marks.

The link to check individual scores will be made available today, that is on November 2, 2018 at 11:00 pm and will be available till December 11, 2018 at 11:55 pm.

RRB ALP Result 2018 Live Updates: Results Published On Railway Recruitment Board Websites

RRB ALP Technician CBT Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official RRB website. (Direct links here)

Step two: Click on the link for candidate login for score and master QP with final key.

Step three: Login using your user id and date of birth.

Step four: View your scores and download the master question paper along with the final answer key.

Candidates can check the trade-wise cut off marks following the same steps and by clicking on the link provided for cut off marks.

Those who have qualified in the first stage CBT will have to appear in RRB ALP Technician second CBT which will be conducted in December. Trade-wise syllabus for the RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT is available on all RRB websites.