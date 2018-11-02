RRB ALP Result Anytime Soon: Checklist For 2nd CBT

RRB ALP Result In Few Days; Check Here For Latest Update

Going with the latest update on RRB ALP result: 'List of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their Merit and Post Preference, is likely to be published on or before 5th November, 2018 along with the actual marks and normalized score of the candidates,' it can be expected anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates who are hopeful of clearing the first CBT should now start preparing for the second one. RRB result will be hosted on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards.

Just like the RRB admit cards, the result link will be the same for all RRBs. However considering the traffic and the web page loading time, candidates can check the link from different RRB websites.

Close to 36 lakh candidates will check their railway result soon. Therefore server related issues can be expected.

RRB 2nd CBT Pattern

The exam will comprise of two parts and candidates will be allowed 2 hours and 30 minutes in total. The first part will comprise of 100 questions and candidates shall have to attempt it in 90 minutes. Questions will be asked from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering and General Awareness on Current Affairs. The second part will assess the trade skills of the candidates. The pass mark in this section is 35% and candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt the exam. Railway ALP, Technician 2nd CBT: Know Exam Pattern

Call Letter/ Admit Card

The individual call letter/ admit card for the second CBT will be available on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates will be intimated about the admit card date on the registered mobile number and email as well.

Negative Marking

For every wrong answer, one third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to that particular question.

