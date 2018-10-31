RRB Group D Admit Card: Download Your Hall Tickets Now Using These Direct Links

RRB Group D Admit Card Download: Use These Direct Links For Upcoming Exams

RRBs will be conducting the RRB Group D exam for recruitment of Level-1 posts (erstwhile Gr.D) till December end this year. The RRB Group D exams will be held as Computer Based Test or CBT in various centres across the country. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has so far released the exam and admit card details of the candidates whose recruitment tests are scheduled till December 17, 2018. The RRB admit card for Group D exams are available on the links provided on the respective websites of the Boards (the RRB Group admit card links can be found in this story also).

According to Indian Railways, the examination is being held in over 400 centers. Each day 3 to 4 lakh candidates appear at the examination and the attendance is over 60%. It will be completed in 51 days by end of December, 2018.

Meanwhile, in another recent development, Indian Railways said that the RRB ALP first stage results will be released on or before November 5, 2018. RRB Group D results details will be available only after the completion of the exams in December this year.

RRB Group D admit card download: Where to access the admit card links

Click in these links of your RRBs to download your admit cards:

Once you have logged into the link given above, enter your details and access your RRB Group D admit card.

RRB Group D admit card download: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Visit the respective link of your RRB (Click here for going to your RRBs)

Step 2: Enter registration details on the fields given there

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Download your RRB Group D admit card from next page

Step 5: Take a printout.

Click here for more Jobs News