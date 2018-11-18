RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: Follow These Steps To Download Your Hall Tickets

The RRB Group D result will be announced after the completion of the whole examination process.

Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has been organising the RRB Group D Computer Based Test or CBT since September this year and the admit card for exams scheduled for next five days are available online now. The candidates who have registered for the RRB Group D exams may now download their hall tickets after logging into the official websites of various RRBs including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal and RRB Chennai.

RRBs had released the RRB ALP and Technician exam results in the first week of November. Later, the Boards have received representations in regard to final answer keys from various stakeholders and now a revised result is expected.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download: How To Download

Here's a step-by-step tutorial of how to download your RRB Group D admit card:

Step I : Visit the official RRB website (direct links here).

Step II : Click on the download link for e-call letter you find on the homepage.

(Note: It is the first link in the CEN 02/2018 list. The layout may be different for different RRB websites. Make sure that you click on the call letter link given for CEN 02/2018 recruitment only).

Step III : On next page open, enter your user id and date of birth correctly.

Step IV : Click submit

Step V : Download your RRB Group D admit card.

After downloading the RRB Group D admit card, you must check the information mentioned on the admit card and see if it's correct.

Meanwhile, Indian Express online reported that the Board will announce new dates for those candidates whose examinations were postponed due to the Cyclone Gaja.

