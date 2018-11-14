RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Postponed; Revised Shortlist Soon

RRB ALP Technician Exam 2018: In, what could be termed a major announcement for RRB Group C candidates, RRBs have decided to look into the representations received on the master question paper and final answer key received from the candidates after the result for first CBT was released. RRBs have also postponed the second stage CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment. Earlier the exam was due to start on December 12 but will now begin on December 24, 2018.

After the result for RRB ALP Technician first CBT was released, some candidates raised doubts on the translation of questions in the master question paper. RRBs will review the representation received and will be releasing a revised shortlist of candidates soon.

The revised shortlist means that more candidates may qualify for the second CBT exam which will be conducted in December, 2018.

The result for RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT was released on November 2, 2018. Along with the result, RRBs also released the cut off marks, model question paper and final answer key.

As per an official report, more than 5 lakh candidates had qualified for the second stage CBT.

RRBs are also conducting Group D CBT. The RRB Group D CBT will conclude on December 17, 2018. After the conclusion of CBT, RRBs will release preliminary answer key and question paper and invite objection from the candidates who have appeared in the examination. The current recruitment drive is the largest recruitment drive in recent times.

