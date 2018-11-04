RRB ALP Technician First Stage CBT Result Highlights; Updates On Second Stage CBT

RRB ALP Technician First CBT Result Highlights; Updates On 2nd Stage CBT

RRB ALP Technician 2018: RRB ALP Technician first CBT result has been released. The result was announced on November 2, 2018 late evening. With the announcement of the first CBT result, the countdown has begun for RRB ALP Technician second CBT. As per reports, more than 5 lakh candidates qualified for the RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT. The second stage CBT is scheduled in December this year.

RRB ALP Technician Result: Important Insights

In the first stage RRB ALP Technician CBT, total 5,88,605 candidates have qualified.

The first stage RRB ALP Technician CBT was conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018.

Total 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the first stage CBT exam conducted for ALP and Technician recruitment.

RRB ALP Result 2018: How to check?

RRB ALP Technician Second Stage CBT

RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be conducted from December 12 to December 14, 2018.

The exam city for second stage CBT will be intimated 10 days before the exam date. So candidates can expect exam date information by December 2. The admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam.

The second stage CBt will comprise of two papers. Composite duration for the two papers will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Duration for paper one will be 90 minutes. Part A will have 100 questions covering Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering, and General Awareness on Current Affairs.

Paper B will have 75 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. Part B will have Trade related questions.

Click here for more Jobs News