RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Out: What's Next?

Candidates who have qualified the RRB ALP, technician exam will now appear for the second computer based test. The RRB ALP second exam will begin on December 12, 2018. Indian Railways will recruit candidates against 63000 vacancies in Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts for various trades including Carpenter, CNC Programmer cum Operator, Domestic Painter, Driver cum Fitter, Driver cum Mechanic , Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Forger and Heat Treater, Foundryman, Furniture and Cabinet Maker, Gas Cutter, Material Handling Equipment cum Operator, Mechanics, Moulder, Offset Machine Minder, Operator Advanced Machine Tools, Painter, Pattern Maker etc).

Railway ALP, Technician Exam: Cut Off Mark

RRB ALP result was declared on November 2, 2018 and the result login was activated on November 3, 2018 at 00 hours 5 minutes. While all RRB websites are active, official website of RRB Chandigarh is not responding at this moment.

RRB login for the result will be available till December 11, 2018.

Candidates will receive official intimation regarding their exam date, admit card download date, shift timing and centre details via SMS and emails.

RRB ALP Result: Checklist For 2nd CBT

Respective RRBs will host the admit cards and exam details of the candidates, hereafter.

