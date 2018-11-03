RRB ALP Result Websites Not Responding? Try This Option To Check Your Results

RRB ALP result 2018: Websites may not respond when large number of users try to access it at one time

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official hiring arm of country's largest recruiter, has announced the RRB ALP Technician results on websites of regional RRBs, like RRB Allahabad, RRB Kolkata, RRB Chennai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Patna, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bhopal and RRB Jammu. As it happens with academic and recruitment online results declaration, there is a chance that the RRB ALP results website may not respond or crash when a user tries to access it. This may happen depended upon the capacity of the server or the bandwidth of the hosting website in connection with number of users trying to access the website at a time. From the candidate's end this may happen because of the nature internet connection of the candidate uses.

In this situation what are the options a candidate may try while searching for the RRB ALP results?

Try these:

RRB ALP result: Check your results here

There is a chance that, when a large number of candidates try to access the results, the official websites may stop respond.

To address such a situation, NDTV has accessed the links of the results and hyperlinked here.

The candidates who are searching for RRB ALP results may click on these links given here and check their first CBT results by finding their roll numbers within the PDF file.

RRB ALP result: How to check your scores

To access the scores and final answer keys of RRB ALP and Technician exam, the candidates will have to go to the official websites of the RRBs. There are no other alternatives for this task. If the official websites are not opening, you will have to have patience.

The candidates may first open the concerned RRB from these links and then login to the candidates login page after clicking on the link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)".

Click here for more Jobs News