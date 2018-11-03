RRB ALP Result: Check Your Score, Final Answer Key Now

RRB ALP scores and final answer keys are available on the official websites

The candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBTs may now access the scores and Question Papers with final answer keys now. RRB Alp Technician result has been published for the first stage CBT or Computer Based Test. More than 45 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and more than 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT. The RRBs will be recruiting for more than 63,000 Group C posts through this recruitment drive. The candidates may now access their RRB ALP result scores and final answer keys.

RRB ALP Result 2018: How to download scores and final answer keys

Step One: Go to the RRB websites

(click here: RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram)

Step two: Click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)"

Step three: Enter your details on next page

Step Four: Access your RRB ALP result scores and final keys

