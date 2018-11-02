RRB ALP Result Soon: What's Next?

RRB ALP, technician second CBT from November 19

Railway ALP, technician result is round the corner. RRBs will release admit card for second CBT immediately after the results are out. For close to 36 lakh candidates, railway recruitment boards (RRBs), will announce the first stage exam result on or before November 5, 2018. 50 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and 74% overall attendance was recorded. The exam, the first selection stage, will decide the candidature for the next selection process. The second exam will also be a computer based test and will also assess the trade skill qualification of the candidate.

RRB ALP, Technician Exam; Check Second CBT Exam Details

RRB Admit Card

As of now, RRBs have not announced the admit card release date. Second exam is scheduled to begin on November 19 (tentatively). With only 15 days gap between the result date and exam, it is likely that the railway recruitment boards will release the admit card immediately after the exam. Unlike the first exam, for the second exam the admit cards will be available under respective zones. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official websites of their respective RRB websites under which they have applied for ALP, technician recruitment.

Railway ALP, Technician 2nd CBT: Know Exam Pattern

RRB Login For Second Exam Admit Card

In the first exam, a single login link was hosted by all RRBs. However, since the second exam admit card is zone specific, it is obvious that the download link will be different. Candidates shall have to monitor the respective websites henceforth.

Click here for more RRB ALP, Technician Result Updates

Click here for more Jobs News