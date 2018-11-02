RRB ALP Result Released @ Railway Recruitment Board Websites; Check Now

The RRB ALP Technician result has been announced today on the official websites of RRBs

The much-awaited RRB ALP results have been announced on the official websites of the Indian Railways. Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official hiring arm of India's largest employer, i.e., the Indian Railways, had conducted the the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 9 to September 4 this year for 47.56 lakh candidates. The Boards have now released the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preferences.

The next stage for recruitment of more than 64,000 Assistant Loco-Pilots or ALPs and Technicians will be another CBT, which is scheduled to start from November 19, 2019.

All RRBs (including RRB Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna etc.) that are part of the ALP and Technician recruitment process, had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.

The results have been released on the official websites of the RRBs.

Candidates may visit the respective RRBs to check their results.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by Indian Railways for this examination, which is part of one of the largest recruitment process of in the history of the organisation. Along with this ALP and Technician recruitment, the RRBs are currently engaged in another mammoth hiring process, for more than 60,000 Group D employees.

The examination was online in various centres and each center was equipped with modern electronic devices so as to be as candidate friendly as possible.

To ensure free and fair examination CCTV cameras had been installed in the examination halls. Apart from trained invigilators flying squads were also deputed to visit centers so that there is no unfair means adopted by any candidate.

To help candidates reach the test centers, Google link maps had been provided on the admit card.

Read more about RRB ALP results:

RRB ALP Result @ Railway Recruitment Board Websites, All You Need To Know

RRB ALP Result For First Stage Soon; Check Second CBT Exam Details

Click here for more Jobs News

