RRB ALP Result 2018 Announced; Important Points Candidates Should Know

ALP results 2018 for first stage has been released on RRB official websites

Indian Railways have released RRB ALP and Technician recruitment exam results and scores yesterday. Around 36 lakh candidates who have appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Assistant Loco-Pilot (ALP) and Technician examinations now check their results from the official websites of various RRBs. After the RRB ALP results declaration, next stage is another Computer Based Test or CBT, which will be held from December 12 to December 14, 2018. Except RRB Malda and RRB Gorakhpur, NDTV was able to access the RRB ALP results of all other RRBs (Read more updates on RRB ALP results here).

RRB ALP result: Important Points To Know About Indian Railways' Results

RRB ALP result: Where to check your results

Click on this link and open the RRB ALP result' links given there. On the RRB PDF pages open there, check for your roll numbers.

RRB ALP result: How to check your scores

First open the concerned RRB from these links:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Click on this link and follow the steps given here.

Or follow these steps:

I: Visit the RRB websites

II: Click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)"

III: Enter your details on next page

IV: Access your RRB ALP result scores

RRB ALP result: When is the next CBT begins?

The second stage CBT for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment will be conducted from December 12 to December 14, 2018.

RRB ALP Result: Are there separate syllabus for next stage exams

Yes. There are different syllabuses for various trades. Check them here.

Click here for more Jobs News