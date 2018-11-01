RRB ALP Result Soon @ Railway Recruitment Board Websites, All You Need To Know

RRB ALP Results @ Indian Railways Links Soon, When, Where And How To Check

Finally, the wait is over for the RRB ALP results. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of the Indian Railways, the official hiring agency which conduct recruitment to the largest employer in the country, will be releasing the RRB ALP Technician result for the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 9 to September 4, this year.

RRB ALP or Assistant Loco Pilot along with Technician (for various trades including Material Handling Equipment cum Operator, Mechanics, Moulder, Offset Machine Minder, Operator Advanced Machine Tools, Painter, Pattern Maker etc), recruitment process kick started from the beginning of this year and the next step after the declaration of the RRB ALP result will be the second stage CBT.

The second stage CBT is scheduled to begin from November 19, 2018. In addition, as part of this massive hiring process by the Railways, candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in Second Stage CBT have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT).

For the final selection lists, marks will be normalized in all the stages of exam.

All RRBs (RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram) that are part of the ALP Technician recruitment process, have released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.

The applicants have also been given chance to update their post options and educational qualifications after the RRBs had raised the total vacancies from 26,000 to more than 64,000.

Now, the next stage is RRB ALP results.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Important Things To Know

Here are three important points every candidates should know about the RRB ALP Results:

1. Where to check

The RRB ALP results will be released on the official websites of the RRBs. Candidates will have to visit the respective RRBs to check their results.

Click here to access your RRBs for checking the ALP Technician results

2. How to check

The candidates will have to login to the official websites with their examination registration details.

To know the details steps to check your ALP Technician results, click here.

Once the results have been declared, there is a chance that, as it happens with most of the exam results declarations, the official websites may not respond. In that situation, the candidates are advised to have patience. Here, around 36 lakh candidates are going to search the RRB ALP results. So, as we said earlier, have patience.

3. When to check

This is the most pertinent question in regards to the RRB ALP results. When to check? As of now, what we know is: The RRBs will release RRB ALP results any time before November 6.

"List of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their Merit and Post Preference, is likely to be published on or before 5th November, 2018 along with the actual marks and normalized score of the candidates," these were the exact words from the official notification released by the Board.

So, if you are waiting for RRB ALP results, this is any time from now.

All the best from NDTV Education Team !

