Story Of 3 Iranian Ships: 1 Doomed, 2 Spared In Indian Ocean

In the first week of March, three Iranian naval vessels operating in the Indian Ocean found themselves at the centre of a geopolitical crisis. One was sunk in international waters after being struck by a torpedo fired from a United States submarine. Two others -- facing separate obstacles -- sought emergency docking permission from regional powers and were allowed into port under maritime conventions.

The ships -- IRIS Dena, IRIS Lavan, and IRIS Bushehr -- became focal points of an escalating war unfolding between Iran, the United States and Israel, while drawing India and Sri Lanka into the fold.

The incidents took place within days of each other and across waters stretching from the western coast to Sri Lanka's southern and eastern ports.

IRIS Dena: The Frigate That Sank Off Sri Lanka

On March 4, the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was struck by a torpedo fired from a United States submarine in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka's southern coast near the city of Galle.

The attack caused the vessel to sink.

According to Sri Lankan officials, between 80 and 87 bodies were recovered, while 32 sailors were rescued alive. Dozens of others remained missing.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, " he said.

Hegseth described the attack as a "quiet death" and said it marked the first time since World War II that the United States had sunk an enemy ship using a torpedo.

Sri Lankan Officials said 87 bodies were recovered from waters near Galle, while 61 sailors were still missing. The survivors were taken to Galle, where they were receiving medical treatment.

The IRIS Dena had been travelling after participating in a military exercise in Visakhapatnam before heading back into international waters.

IRIS Lavan: Emergency Docking In Kochi

While the sinking of the IRIS Dena was unfolding near Sri Lanka, another Iranian warship had already sought assistance from India.

The vessel, IRIS Lavan, had reported a technical malfunction while operating in the region and requested urgent docking permission.

India granted that request.

The Centre approved Tehran's request on March 1, allowing the ship to dock at Kochi port in Kerala.

The ship ultimately arrived in Kochi on March 4, the same day the Dena was sunk. The Iranian vessel had detected a technical fault on February 28 while operating in regional waters.

Iran subsequently approached India seeking permission to dock for technical checks and logistical support.

The request was cleared by India on March 1, allowing the ship to enter Kochi.

The vessel had originally been in the region to participate in the International Fleet Review, a multinational naval gathering. The ship continues to remain anchored in Kochi while assessments of the technical issue are being conducted.

At least 183 sailors were on board the ship.

IRIS Bushehr: Sri Lanka Takes Custody

A third Iranian naval vessel became involved in the unfolding situation shortly after the sinking of the IRIS Dena.

The ship, identified as IRIS Bushehr, reported engine trouble while positioned outside Sri Lankan waters. It requested assistance.

As tensions rose in the region following the sinking of the Dena, Sri Lanka agreed to allow the vessel to dock and took custody of it.

Sri Lankan navy spokesman Cmdr. Buddhika Sampath said 204 sailors from the Bushehr were transferred to shore.

They were taken to the Welisara Naval Base near Colombo, where they underwent border control procedures and medical examinations.

Officials said none of the sailors were found to have health issues.

Approximately 15 crew members remained aboard the ship alongside Sri Lankan naval personnel.

They were assisting authorities after the vessel reported a mechanical fault. The vessel will eventually be taken to the eastern port of Trincomalee.

