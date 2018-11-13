RRB ALP Technician Second Stage CBT Date Postponed

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: RRBs have postponed the date for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT. The RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT was scheduled to start on December 12 but has been postponed and will now start on December 24, 2018. The dates have been postponed in view of the representation received by RRB from several candidates on the final answer key and incorrect translation of certain questions in the model question paper.

An official notice released by the RRBs says, "RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates raising issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. In response, RRBs have decided to examine all such issues afresh."

After the RRBs have reviewed the representations afresh, they will release the revised shortlist of candidates on the official websites.

The exam has been postponed also on account of clashing of exam dates with the RRB Group D CBT which will conclude on December 17, 2018 and several other academic examinations.

Candidates who had appeared in the RRB ALP Technician First CBT will be informed of any further developments through the official website only.

RRBs had released the result for ALP, Technician first stage CBT on November 2, 2018. Along with the qualifying status of candidates, RRBs had also released the question paper along with final answer key. More than 5 lakh candidates had qualified in the first stage CBT results released earlier. These candidates were to appear for the second stage CBT which was scheduled from December 12 to December 14.

