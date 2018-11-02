RRB ALP CBT (II) In November, Exam Dates Will Be Notified Officially: RRB Ahmedabad

RRB ALP, Technician CBT (II) Date Yet To Be Decided

As of now, there is no official announcement on RRB ALP second exam date. RRBs will announce the date for railway group C exam for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts soon. RRBs, on October 30, had notified candidates about a tentative exam date for second exam. The computer based test, otherwise referred to as CBT, is likely to begin on November 19, 2018. However since morning, candidates have been sharing screenshots of mails sent to them, in response to their query for an exact date of CBT, from RRB Malda.

We tried to contact RRB Malda but that did not elicit any response.

A twitter handle, though not verified, has also tweeted about the exam date. '2nd CBT will be mid of December 2018,' reads the tweet which has been shared by candidates.

'Candidates should refer the official websites of railway recruitment boards for the exam date,' said an official from RRB Ahmedabad. 'No mails have been communicated to candidates from our end,' he added further when asked about the mails received by candidates.

Meanwhile, RRBs are yet to release the ALP, technician first CBT result on or before November 5, 2018.

Thereafter RRBs will release the admit cards, exam date, shift and centre details.

Candidates are urged to follow official websites of RRBs for updates on railway exams.

