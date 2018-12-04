RRB ALP 2nd CBT Postponed; Check New Dates Here

RRB ALP 2nd CBT has been postponed and will be conducted in January 2019

RRB ALP 2018: RRB ALP, Technician candidates will have to wait a while longer to know their qualifying status for RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT. As per a latest update, the revised result for RRB ALP Technician 1st CBT is likely to be announced on December 20, 2018. Along with the result update, RRBs have also announced revised exam dates for RRB ALP 2nd CBT. The RRB ALP 2nd CBT which was due to start on December 24, will now be held in January 2019.

As per the latest notification released by RRBs, the exam date for RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT has been shifted from December 2018 to January 2019. The exams will now be held on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd January 2019. This will give the candidates an additional one month to prepare for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT.

The exam date and city details will be released in due course of time. The admit cards for the 2nd CBT will be released four days prior to the exam.

Along with the RRB ALP 2nd CBT, the exam syllabus and pattern for the 2nd CBT has also been released. In the RRB ALP 2nd CBT, candidates would have to appear in two papers - Part A and Part B.

Part A will be common for candidates of all the trade. RRB ALP 2nd CBT part A will be of 90 minutes duration. There would be 100 questions - there would be 25 questions each from Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning, there would be 40 questions from Basic Science and Engineering, and 10 questions from General Awareness and Current Affairs. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd mark will be deducted.

Part B will be 'Trade' specific. RRB ALP 2nd CBT part B will be of 60 minutes duration. There would be 75 questions. This section will also have negative marking and for every wrong answer, 1/3rd mark will be deducted.

