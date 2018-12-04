RRB ALP Revised Result Date Announced; Details Here

RRB ALP Result 2018: The wait for RRB ALP, Technician candidates is over for now. While, RRB has not released the revised result for RRB ALP CBT yet, RRBs have finally released an update on RRB ALP Result. According to the latest notification on the RRB website, the revised result for ALP, Technician first CBT will likely be released by December 20, 2018.

A latest notification on the RRB website says, "...fresh result of 1st Stage CBT along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018."

RRBs had released the RRB ALP result for first CBT on November 2, 2018 along with final answer key, the list of candidates who had qualified for the 2nd CBT, and cut off marks. After result declaration, RRBs received representation from candidates on the final answer key. Keeping in view the representations received, RRBs decided to release revised shortlist.

It was expected that the revised shortlist for RRB ALP Technician recruitment would be released in the first week of December 2018, since the second CBT was due to start on December 24, 2018.

However, with the RRB ALP revised result being released on or before December 20, 2018, the exam date for RRB ALP 2nd CBT has also been postponed. Now, the RRB ALP 2nd CBT will be held on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd January 2019. While this gives the candidates some more time to prepare for the exam, this also pushes the completion of the recruitment process further by at least a month.

