RRB ALP Technician Revised Result Expected in December First Week

RRB ALP Result 2018: While an official update is awaited form RRB, some media outlets have cited sources who claim that the RRB ALP Technician revised result will be released in the first week of December 2018. Although not an official confirmation, it can be expected that the revised result will be released in the first week of December since the RRBs will begin the second CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment on December 24, 2018.

RRBs had declared the result for ALP Technician first CBT on November 2, 2018. However, some candidates found certain discrepancies in the final answer key which was released along with the RRB ALP Result and submitted their representation with the respective RRBs.

Taking cognizance of the candidates' concerns, RRBs decided to go through the representation and prepare the result again. This means that there could be a change in not just the shortlist of candidates but also in the cut off marks.

The revised RRB ALP Result for first CBT will be released in the manner similar to the first time. Each RRB will release the result for their zone on their respective websites. Along with it, the cut off, final answer key and model question paper will also be released.

The second CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will begin on December 24, 2018. The admit cards for the second CBT will be released four days before the exam. Exam date and city will also be released in due course of time.

As has been the practice with RRBs, a notice will be released on the official website about any possible update. Hence, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the RRB to which they have applied for recruitment.

