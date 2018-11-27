RRB ALP Result 2018: No Update On Revised Shortlist, Candidates Wait In Anticipation

RRBs had announced that a revised shortlist will be released for ALP, Technician CBT

RRB ALP Result 2018: RRBs are yet to announce the date for revised result declaration for ALP Technician first CBT. The revised shortlist should be released soon since less than a month is left for the RRB ALP Technician second CBT. The second CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment process is scheduled to start on December 24, 2018. Only those candidates who qualify the first CBT and are placed in the shortlist will appear for the second CBT.

RRBs had earlier released the shortlist and cut off marks for the ALP, Technician posts. However, after receiving representation on the final answer key, RRBs decided to go through the representations received and release revised answer key. RRBs, released a notification in this regard on November 12, 2018.

"After this review, final keys along with the revised scores will be published again. The revised list of shortlisted candidates will also be published on the websites of RRBs for the information of all the candidates," read the RRB notice.

There has been no further update from RRB side so far. Meanwhile, the speculations have been rife about the date on which RRB may release the revised result and shortlist.



Candidates are informed these are mere speculations. RRBs will release corresponding notice on the official website as and when the result declaration date is decided.

Meanwhile, RRBs are busy with conducting CBT for RRB Group D posts. The CBT for Group D posts will conclude on December 17, 2018.

