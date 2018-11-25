RRB ALP Result 2018: When Can You Download The Revised Result

RRB Result 2018 Date Update: When can you download the revised RRB ALP result

RRB Result: There are two reports now: first one, the revised RRB ALP result is expected tomorrow (according to reports in a section of media), and the second one, as an official told NDTV on last Thursday, that the results declaration will "take time". However, the official did not tell us how much time it is going to take for the results' release. Though conflicting reports are emerging about the release date of RRB ALP result, one thing is clear: the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is in the process of preparing the revised first stage Computer-Based Test results of one of the massive hiring process of the Indian Railways, of which the second stage is set to begin in the last week of December, 2018.

One more thing about the RRB ALP result declaration date:

The boards normally release a notification before every important event in the recruitment process, especially for two of its major hiring exercises, RRB ALP Technician and RRB Group D. So, candidates are advised to track the official websites of the RRBs they have registered with for the RRB ALP jobs announced in the beginning of this year.

Ministry of Railways (the parent organisation of RRB) on November 2, 2018 declared the RRB ALP results of first stage of recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Technicians for 64,371 posts, which was later withdrawn after the Boards received representations from candidates on the results declaration process.

When the RRB ALP Technician results were announced earlier, 5,88,605 candidates were chosen from the first stage to appear in second stage, which was then scheduled to begin from December 12, 2018.

Over 36 lakh (36,47,541) out of more than 45 lakh candidates appeared in the first stage.

RRB Result 2018: RRB ALP scores will be available on this page after the results declaration

The RRB ALP first stage examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018.

The examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country.

Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Tests and indicated the RRB of their choice can view their individual score by logging in through the link which will be provided in the official website of the RRB they have opted for when the revised RRB ALP results are out.

The candidates may also access the Master Question Paper of their shift of examination along with the final key of the answers.

The cut-off marks for all the notified posts are also available on the website.

The candidates who qualify the first stage can download their examination city intimation 10 days prior to the actual day of the examination while the RRB ALP second stage admit card will be available 4 days prior to the examination date.

Candidates will be informed to download their RRB ALP admit card through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB.

