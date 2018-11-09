RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018: Complete Selection Process Explained

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018: RRB ALP Technician first stage exam process is over with result declaration. More than 5 lakh candidates who appeared in the first stage CBT qualified for the second stage CBT. The RRB ALP second stage CBT will be conducted in December 2018. Candidates who will be appearing for the RRB ALP Technician recruitment should know the

RRB ALP Selection Process

The selection process for RRB ALP vacancies has four stages. The first stage CBT is already over and the result has been declared. Now candidates who have qualified in the first stage CBT will appear in the second stage CBT.

The second stage CBT will have two papers. You can check RRB second stage CBT exam pattern here and syllabus here.

Those who have applied for ALP recruitment and qualify the second stage CBT will have to appear for a Computer based Aptitude Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for Aptitude Test on the basis of marks scored in the RRB ALP second CBT. The aptitude test will only be qualifying in nature.

Those who qualify the RRB ALP Computer Aptitude Test will be called for Documnet Verification and Empanelling.

RRB Technician Selection Process

In case of technician vacancies, candidates who have qualified in the first stage CBT will now appear in the second stage CBT which will be conducted in December. Check RRB ALP Technician second CBT dates here.

Those who qualify the RRB ALP Technician second CBT will be called for document verification and empanelling process.

Unlike ALP vacancies, candidates who have applied for Technician vacancy, will not have to appear for any Computer Aptitude Test.

