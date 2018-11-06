RRB ALP Technician Recruitment: Check 2nd CBT Paper A Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment: Check 2nd CBT Paper A Syllabus Here

RRB ALP Exam 2018: RRB ALP Technician result was announced on November 2, 2018. With the declaration of the result for first stage CBT, RRBs have begun the preparation for the second stage CBT. The selection process for ALP also involves a computer based aptitude test after the second stage CBT. The second stage CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment is scheduled in December, 2018.

Based on their performance in the first CBT, 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for RRB ALP Technician second CBT.

The second stage CBT will be conducted for two papers. Paper A will be common for all candidates while Paper B will be Trade based.

Here we will elaborate what to expect in Paper A of RRB ALP Technician second CBT.

RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Syllabus For Paper A

The time limit given for Paper A will be 90 minutes. Paper A will have 100 questions.

Marks scored in Paper A alone will be used in shortlisting candidates for further recruitment processes given that a candidate also qualifies in Paper B.

Paper A will have questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering, and General Awareness.

The RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT syllabus is given below:

Mathematics: Number system, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work; Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and decision making, Similarities and differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement - Arguments and Assumptions etc.

Basic Science and Engineering: Engineering Drawing (Projections, Views, Drawing Instruments, Lines, Geometric figures, Symbolic Representation), Units, Measurements, Mass Weight and Density, Work Power and Energy, Speed and Velocity, Heat and Temperature, Basic Electricity, Levers and Simple Machines, Occupational Safety and Health, Environment Education, IT Literacy etc.

General Awareness: Current Affairs in Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance.

