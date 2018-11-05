RRB ALP Technician Exam City Details From December 2

RRB ALP Technician Admit Card, Exam City Date

The RRBs will release admit cards for ALP, technician second CBT December 2, 2018 onwards. 'All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to examination date,' reads the official notice. Second stage computer based test (CBT) will begin on December 12, 2018. The three days long exam till December 14, 2018 will be conducted for over 5 lakh candidates who have qualified the exam.

RRB ALP Result, Cut Off Marks Here

'Over 5 lakh candidates have qualified the first stage of Indian Railways' Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians, officials said Saturday. The railways published the first stage CBT results on Saturday, an official statement said, adding that 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for the second round of examinations,' reported news agency PTI.

Unlike the first stage CBT, candidates shall have to download the exam city details and the admit card from the respective website of RRBs. For the first CBT every website had hosted the same candidate login. However in this stage, candidates shall have to go their respective RRBs and download the details using their registration number and date of birth.

On November 3, 2018 RRBs hosted a common link for candidates to raise queries regarding ALP, technician exam. Candidates can access the link directly here.

Click here for more Jobs News