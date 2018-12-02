RRB ALP Result: A Month Later, 36 Lakh Aspirants Still Await Revised Result

RRB ALP Result 2018, Cut Off Marks, Direct Links, Other Updates

The RRB ALP result was declared on November 2, 2018. 10 days later on November 12, the Boards issued a public notice stating their decision to 'to examine all such issues afresh' which were raised by candidates on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. It also notified candidates that the second stage exam for the RRB ALP, technician posts has been postponed to December 24. The notice dated November 12, was hosted by many RRB zones on November 13. Since then there has been no official communication, pertaining to the exam or the revised ALP result, from any of the RRBs.

When NDTV tried to contact RRB officials, based on other media reports, they said that, ' RRB ALP revised result finalisation is still in process. Candidates should check official website for the result.'

Counting from today, only 22 days are left for the second exam to begin. A month before the scheduled exam date, different media outlets reported the tentative dates of the result citing statements from RRB officials. One of the job portals, even, shared that the result has been out, which was later found to be wrong.

The revised result will be hosted on 21 websites of the RRBs, after which respective RRBs will release admit cards for the second stage exam.

RRBs are currently engaged in a massive recruitment drive of more than 1 lakh posts including 60 thousand group D posts for which the examinations are underway in various parts of the country. Admit cards are being released in different slots.

