North Central Railway Notifies Apprentice Recruitment

Railway Job, Apprentice Recruitment, Indian Railway Notice

North Central Railway has invited application for 446 seats in apprentice training available under Jhansi division. Candidates should apply at apprenticeship.gov.in. Applicants must be in the age group of 15-24 years. Candidates must have cleared class 10 with minimum 50% marks and must have ITI pass certificate in the concerned discipline. 'Training period will be of one year as prescribed by Railway Board's letter dated 31.05.2017 (RBE No.54/2017). Training place will be Diesel Shed Jhansi, A.C. Loco Shed Jhansi & Carriage Wagon Department Jhansi,' reads the notice.

The last date for submission of application is December 17, 2018.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. There will be no interview or written test for selection to these posts. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of total mark obtained in 10th or equivalent examination as well as average marks obtained in ITI by a candidate from recognized educational board/ institute.

For the verification process candidates 1.5 times the number of slots will be shortlisted.

On the other hand, railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are yet to announce the revised result for assistant loco pilot and technician exam. "We had earlier released the RRB ALP and Technician first stage results on November 2, 2018. Later, after we received some complaints on the final answer keys, the Board has decided to examine all such issues afresh. The process is still on," the official told NDTV.

Click here for more Jobs News