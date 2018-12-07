Railway ALP, Technician Recruitment: Know Pass Mark Criteria For 2nd Phase Exam

RRB ALP Result, Cut Off Marks, 2nd CBT Pattern, Pass Mark Criteria Details

A month later, Railway Recruitment Boards or the RRBs have assured candidates that the revised results for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician exam will be released by December 20, 2018. Further, the second exam has been postponed by a month. 'RRB ALP recruitment 2018' as it is popularly searched for, was notified on February 3, 2018. 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the first stage exam which was held in phase wise manner from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018.

The second test, which will also be computer based, will be held on 21, 22 and 23 January, 2019.

The second exam will be a lengthy one and will assess the trade or professional knowledge of the candidate as well. The exam will comprise of two sections.

While the first section will be much similar to the first stage exam, except a basic science and engineering part, the second section will have questions from the trade syllabus prescribed by Director General of Employment & Training (DGET).

In order to qualify the first section candidates have to score atleast 40% marks (30% for OBC and SC categories, 25% for ST categories). The pass mark for the second section, having trade based questions, is 35%.

Merit list will be decided on the marks obtained in the first section, only for those candidates who have qualified the second section.

