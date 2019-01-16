RRB Group D Answer Key Challenge Ends Soon; Here's How To Raise Your Objections

Various regional boards of Indian railways published RRB Group D answer key January 11

The answer key challenge window of RRB Group D recruitment process will be closed soon. The candidates, who have appeared for the Group D Computer-Based Test between September 17 and December 17, 2019 may raise their objections towards the answer keys till January 19, according to the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of the Indian Railways. Various regional boards of Indian railways had published the RRB Group D answer keys on January 11 and the raising objections process started on January 14. The Indian Railways will release the RRB Group D result based on the final answer keys which will be prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates on the preliminary keys released by the Boards.

The RRB Group D answer key objections can be submitted using the link provided by the regional Boards (like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai and RRB Bangalore) on the official websites.

The Indian Railways conducted the Group D exams in various sessions for recruitment of more than 60,000 level 1 employees last year for more than 1 crore candidates.

RRB Group D answer key: How to challenge

Follow the steps given here to raise objections on the answer keys released by the Boards:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of the concerned RRB

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the link "Click Here to View Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys."

Step 3 : On next page, enter your user id and password (candidate's date of birth)

Step 4 : Click on "Login"

Step 5 : On next page, raise objections to the answer keys as described here

The fee for raising objection towards RRB Group D answer key is Rs. 50 per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, according to RRBs, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

