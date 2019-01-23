Indian Railways To Recruit 2,30,000 More Employees Over Next Two Years: Ministry

Railways will initiate fresh recruitment of 2,30,000 more employees under various cadres

After accounting for the current vacancies available with the Indian Railways, country's largest employer will recruit 2,30,000 employees over next two years, according to Union Railways ministry. This will be additional to the hiring processes going on for the posts of more than 1.5 lakh under the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the hiring arm of the Railways. The Ministry also said these vacancies have been proposed to be filled over the next two years in two phases. The first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 posts shall be initiated in the month of February-March, 2019, it said.

Currently, RRBs and other recruitment agencies affiliated with the national transporter are engaged in a hiring spree of 1,51,548 vacancies which includes RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and recruitment to the Railway Police.

Presently, according to the Ministry, Indian Railways has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598 employees.

Out of these, 12,23,622 personnel are on roll.

The remaining 2,82,976 are vacant posts.

Recruitment for 1,51,548 posts is going on, leaving 1,31,428 posts still vacant.

Further, the statement said, it may also be noted that approximately 53,000 and 46,000 railway employees shall retire in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively, causing an additional vacancy of approximately 99,000 employees.

Thus, after accounting for the current recruitment in progress, there will be total net vacancies of 1,31,428 and approximately 99,000 i.e. approximately 2,30,000 employees in the railways over next two years, the statement said.

#WATCH: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announces 2.50 Lakh additional vacancies in the Railways, says "New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 Lakh people has been created, process for 1.50 Lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs." pic.twitter.com/Oeccbuk3wu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

As per reservation policy of the Government, around 19,715, 9,857 and 35,485 vacancies will be reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates respectively in the first phase.

"Further, as per 103rd Constitutional Amendment recently passed by the Parliament, 10% of these vacancies i.e. around 13,100 shall be filled in from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This cycle shall be completed by April-May, 2020," the statement added.

After the first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 personnel is completed, the second phase of recruitment of approximately 99,000 personnel against the vacancies arising out of retirements will be initiated.

As per the reservation policy of the Government, approximately 15,000, 7,500, 27,000 and 10,000 posts shall be reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates respectively.

"Recruitment shall be for various cadres and minimum eligibility criteria shall vary from certification from Industrial Training Institutes or Diploma/above in Engineering or Graduation in any discipline, depending on the post for which the candidate is applying," the Ministry said.

Recently, an RTI accessed by news agency IANS reveled the Railways had notified only half of the total vacancies it had in 2018.

According to to the RTI, total No of Railway Employees during 2016-17 was 13,08,323. Eight years ago, in 2008-9, total No of Railway Employees was 13,86,011, which translates into the number of employees coming down by 77,688 in 8 years. As on 01.09.2018, 2,66,790 (Provisional) of Group C and erstwhile Group D posts are vacant over zonal railways and this does not include Group A and Group B services.

Click here for more Jobs News

