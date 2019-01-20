Railways On Recruitment Spree For 1.2 Lakh Posts. 'But It's Less Than Half Of Total Vacancy', Says RTI Reply

The report also says, over the years the number of employees in the railways is decreasing. Every year, more employees retired and lesser jobs are generated.

Jobs | (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: January 20, 2019 16:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Railways On Recruitment Spree For 1.2 Lakh Posts. 'But It's Less Than Half Of Total Vacancy', Says RTI Reply

Total number of railway employees during 2016-2017 was almost 80,000 lesser than it was during 2008-2009.


New Delhi: 

One of the largest employers, Indian Railways, is on recruitment spree for filling up more than 1.2 lakh vacancies in group C and group D posts. The recruitment process is underway. However, this is half of the total manpower lying vacant under these services of the national transporter, reveals an RTI reply. "According to the Railways, as on 01.09.2018, 2,66,790 (Provisional) of Group C and erstwhile Group D posts are vacant over zonal railways. And this doesn't include Group A and Group B services," reads the RTI report carried by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

"When asked for a breakdown of number of people retiring and the number of job opportunities generated over the last decade, the data was disturbing. The results show that that from 2008 to 2018, not even in a single year, did more people get jobs than the number of employees who retired. As a result the number of vacancies went up to around 3 lakh," reported IANS.

The report also says, over the years the number of employees in the railways is decreasing. Every year, more employees retired and lesser jobs are generated.

As per the report, total number of railway employees during 2016-2017 was almost 80,000 lesser than it was during 2008-2009.

The report goes on to reveal that, the anomaly has affected the group D services, the most. As on 2016-2017, the report says, there were 80,612 group D employees which is 83% less than the manpower employed during 2008-2009.

In 2017-2018, a total of 19,100 employees have superannuated from their services.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Railway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHHonor 10 LiteFlipkart SaleAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................