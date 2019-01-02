RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Here's How To Apply

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Know How To Apply

Online registration for one of the biggest recruitment of the year has begun. Graduates and Diploma candidates who wish to join Indian Railways can apply for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts. A total of 13487 vacancies will be filled by the national transporter. As of now, selection process is underway for 1.3 lakh posts in the railways. Railway recruitment boards (RRB) will facilitate the selection process including the initial screening of applications. RRBs will accept the job applications at their portals.

Direct Links For Registration

RRB JE Recruitment: Know How To Apply

Go to the official website of the respective RRB.

Click on "apply online for CEN 03/2018"

Click on Vacancy Table in the registration portal

Click on the "New Registration" Button below if you are Registering for the first time.

Fill the basic details

Register your mobile number for ID and password

Complete other details

Choose the payment option

After payment, click on the “Fill additional details” and complete the remaining application form

Submit the application form

Applications should be submitted before January 31. Railways levy Rs 500 exam fees from candidates belonging to general category, for others it is Rs 250. Candidates can either pay the exam fees offline or online. The last date for paying exam fees offline is February 4 and for online payment it is February 5. Keeping in practice, the fee refund norm implemented last year, railways has decided to refund the entire amount or a part of the exam fees to all those candidates who take the exam.

Candidates should note that they can't change the RRB once they have registered for the recruitment. 'You will not be allowed to modify RRB after registration. You are advised to visit the vacancy table on the Home page and confirm the availability of vacancies for your educational qualification and reservation,' says the official update.