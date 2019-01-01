Railway JE Recruitment Process Begins Tomorrow, RRBs Generate Registration Link

RRB JE 2019: Last Date To Apply Is January 31

Registration link for the Junior Engineer recruitment under Indian Railways has been generated. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs). Through the third centralized employment notice of the year, released on December 29, Indian Railways had announced more than 14000 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts. However a day later the national transporter slashed the vacancies by almost 4%. Now the total vacancies are 13487.

RRB JE Registration Link

The registration link will be active at 10.00 am tomorrow. Candidates can register for the recruitment at the official websites of RRBs.

The last date for submission of application is January 31. The last date for paying exam fees offline is February 4 and for online payment it is February 5. Candidates belonging to general category should pay Rs 500 as exam fees, for others the fees is Rs 250.

Candidates will be allowed to complete the application form, if submitted incompletely, till February 7.

Candidates in the age group 18-33 years who fulfill the educational qualification set by railways can register for the recruitment.

During online registration candidates must submit the options for their posts and RRB.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and document verification. The computer based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages as well. However considering the errors in question paper translation in the recent railway exams, the boards have said that, 'in case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the Questions between English and the opted language, the content of English version shall prevail.'

