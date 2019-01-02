Indian Railways Kickstarts First Recruitment Of The Year

RRB Recruitment 2019: Apply For JE, DMS, CMA Posts At RRB Portals. Last date January 31

For as many as 13,487 vacancies Indian Railways has started the application process today making it the first major recruitment of the year. Probably, this will be one of the largest recruitment drives of the year as well. The railway recruitment boards or RRBs will conduct the recruitment, including the registration, written tests and final selection, in different phases. Larger participation is expected for this recruitment considering the large volume of railway aspirants from the last two exams, and the recruitment being held after 3 years as two primary reasons. It was in 2015, Indian Railways had recruited diploma candidates for Junior Engineer post.

In addition to JE post, railways will also fill up vacancies in Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant posts. 387 vacancies are exclusively for science graduates; candidates must have obtained the degree with Physics and Chemistry and have secured minimum 45% marks are eligible to apply.

About one crore candidates had applied for the railway jobs in 2018 as per the data given by the Ministry. Last year 1.3 lakh jobs were announced by the national transporter in Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and various Group D posts. As of now, the railways has completed the first leg of the selection for these posts.

