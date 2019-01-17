Railway ALP Admit Card Today At RRB Portals

Candidates can download the RRB ALP admit card from the official websites, using their registration number.

Jobs | | Updated: January 17, 2019 11:14 IST
RRB ALP Admit Card: Know How To Download


New Delhi: 

RRB ALP admit card is expected today for the exam scheduled for January 21. The exam will be held till January 23. "You will be able to download your e-call letter 4 days prior to your Exam Date which will cover all required information, such as Exam Centre details, Roll No. etc. You will be allowed to appear in the Examination on the basis of e-call letter only," reads the official notice released by the RRBs. Candidates can download the RRB ALP admit card from the official websites.

 

  • Go to the official website of the respective RRB
  • Click on the "RRB ALP Admit Card For Stage 2 Exam"
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Take a printout of the RRB ALP Admit Card

 

RRB ALP Admit Card Download: Official Links

 

RRB

