Railway ALP Admit Card Today At RRB Portals

RRB ALP Admit Card: Know How To Download

RRB ALP admit card is expected today for the exam scheduled for January 21. The exam will be held till January 23. "You will be able to download your e-call letter 4 days prior to your Exam Date which will cover all required information, such as Exam Centre details, Roll No. etc. You will be allowed to appear in the Examination on the basis of e-call letter only," reads the official notice released by the RRBs. Candidates can download the RRB ALP admit card from the official websites.

Go to the official website of the respective RRB

Click on the "RRB ALP Admit Card For Stage 2 Exam"

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Take a printout of the RRB ALP Admit Card

RRB ALP Admit Card Download: Official Links