Indian Oil Apprenticeship: 420 Vacancies Notified In IOCL-Southern Region

IOCL Recruitment 2019 For 420 Apprentices: Know How To Apply

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 420 technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices. IOCL will select candidates under multiple trades for Southern region-Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Online registration for the apprenticeship begins on January 18. The registration portal will be open till February 10.

Class 10 pass students with 2 years full time ITI in fitter, electrician, electronic mechanic, instrument mechanic or machinist are eligible to apply for technical trade apprenticeship.

IOCL Apprenticeship Registration To Begin Tomorrow (January 18)

Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics Engineering are eligible for technician apprentice. Candidates belonging to general and OBC category must have scored minimum 50% marks in the qualifying degree. The minimum marks for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories are 45% marks.

Graduates are eligible for non-technical trade apprentice (Accountant).

Applicants must be within 18-24 years of age.

