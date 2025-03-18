Advertisement

Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The selection process is based on merit, with candidates shortlisted according to their percentage of marks in the essential qualification.

Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The last date to submit the application is March 22, 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started an application process for apprentice recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post by visiting the official website, iocl.com. The last date to submit the application is March 22, 2025.


The official notification reads: "For Graduate and Technician Apprentice, the stipend will be paid in two parts, Rs 4500 for Graduate Apprentice and Rs 4000 for Technician 
Apprentice will be paid by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) directly in their bank accounts and the remaining amount by Indian Oil Corporation. It is essential that the candidates have an Aadhaar seeded bank account that is enabled for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for receiving the Government's share of stipend from BOAT." 


Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice 2025: Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must review the detailed notification to verify their educational qualifications before applying. The age limit is set between 18 and 24 years. 


The apprenticeship programme will last for 12 months from the date of joining.

Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The selection process is based on merit, with candidates shortlisted according to their percentage of marks in the essential qualification. There will be no written test or interview. In case of a tie, older candidates will be given priority. Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification and pre-engagement medical fitness tests.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website: iocl.com
Step 2. Find the application link on the homepage
Step 3. Log in using the required credentials
Step 4. Complete the application form
Step 5. Upload the necessary documents
Step 6. Pay the application fee
Step 7. Submit the form
Step 8. Save and download the form for future reference

