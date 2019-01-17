CISF Head Constable Job: Application Process Begins Next Week For 429 Vacancies

CISF Recruitment 2019 Head Constable Notification Out

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has notified head constable (ministerial) recruitment. A total of 429 posts have been notified by the CISF out of which 64 will be filled through limited departmental competitive exam. Rest 365 vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment process. 12th pass candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for the recruitment. CISF will select candidates on the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer based test, skill test and medical examination. Candidates should refer to the official website cisfrectt.in for details in this regard.

However, the links of the official notifications, for the said recruitment, available on the website are not responding. Candidates, interested for the recruitment, should refer to the weekly edition of Employment News.

10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

"On appointment they shall be entitled for the pension benefits as per the "New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme" applicable for the new entrants to the Central Government services with effect from 01-01-2004," reads the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News