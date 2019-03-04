RRB Group D Result: 1.17 Crore Await Indian Railways' Result; Check Latest Updates Here

RRB Group D result will be released for more than 1.17 crore applicants on official websites

The Indian Railways will release the RRB Group D result anytime soon on the official websites affiliated with the RRBs or Railway Recruitment Board, the official hiring agency of the national transporter. The Railways which had announced around 63,000 vacancies for Level 1 posts in February 2018. Before the RRB Group D result announcement process, RRB Group D answer key for the recruitment exam held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 was released by RRBs on January 17. An official statement from the national carrier on March 2 has confirmed that the RRB Group D result will be released on March 4 by 3 pm. A total of 1.17 crore candidates are awaiting the RRB Group D result now.

RRBs of Indian Railways kicked off the CBT or Computer-Based Test for the recruitment for more than 60,000 RRB Group D posts on September 17 last year. These recruitment examinations for which the RRB Group D result is expected were organised in various shifts in different centres across the country till December 17.

RRB Group D result will be released today on the official websites. According to an official Indian Railways statement, the results will be released by 3.00 pm today. #RRBGroupDResult#RRBresultpic.twitter.com/rVFToyC1Vb 1 generalknowledge (@gkindian) March 4, 2019

The candidates will be able to access the RRB Group D result from a PDF file which will be released online. The normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET of every candidate can be downloaded by entering their registration details after the results declaration.

RRB Group D result 2018: Where to check

Details about the RRB Group D result and other updates can be found from these links of various RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

According to Indian Railways, an estimated 3 to 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination every day and the average attendance in the exam was 60%.

The exams were conducted in various shifts in exam centres spread across the country.

RRBs are currently engaged in the recruitment process of more than 2 lakh posts in various departments which includes RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE, RRB NTPC and RRB Paramedical.

RRBs had also completed first stage CBT for 47.56 lakh candidates for ALP and Technician posts from August 9 to September 4, 2018. The results for this RRB ALP recruitment was released last month.

