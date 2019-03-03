RRB Group D Result: How To Download Ajmer, Mumbai, Bhopal, Gorakhpur, Chennai Results

RRB Result 2018: Group D results will be released online on March 4

RRB Group D result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will release the RRB Group D result soon on the official websites. According to an official statement from Indian Railways, the list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test or PET, the next stage of RRB Group D recruitment process, based on their performance in the exam held in RRB Ajmer, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bhopal, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Chennai and other RRBs from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 19.

"The List of Candidates shortlisted for PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period 17-09-18 to 17-12-18 is scheduled to be declared after 15:00 hrs on 04-03-19," said the Indian Railways statement from the RRB Chairpersons on RRB Group D result.

"Candidates can view their normalised Marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format," the statement on RRB Group D result added.



RRB Ajmer Group D result: How to check

In RRB Ajmer, which comes under the North Western Railway Zone, Indian Railways had announced 4,755 vacancies for Level 1 or erstwhile Group D recruitment.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Ajmer Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Ajmer

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

RRB Mumbai Group D result: How to check

RRB Mumbai, which comes under the Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways, the national transporter had announced 4,625 vacancies.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Mumbai Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Mumbai

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

RRB Bhopal Group D result: How to check

RRB Bhopal which comes under West Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways, the national carrier had announced 3,522 vacancies:

Follow these steps to check your RRB Bhopal Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Bhopal

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

RRB Gorakhpur Group D result: How to check

Country's largest public sector recruiter had announced 3,388 vacancies in RRB Patna which comes under the North Eastern Railway Zone.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Gorakhpur Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Gorakhpur

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

RRB Chennai Group D result: How to check

RRB Chennai had announced 2,979 vacancies for RRB Group D recruitment in 2018. This RRB comes under North Central Railway of Indian Railways.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Chennai Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Chennai

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

Click here for more Jobs News